Younger Season 6: First Trailer Includes a Sexy Surprise, a Paternity Test and Another Musical Number

With just under two months until Younger‘s long-awaited premiere, TV Land is giving us a first look at what’s shaping up to be the sexiest, most surprising season yet. But don’t just take our word for it.

“In Season 6, the stakes are so high,” star Sutton Foster says in the behind-the-scenes video. “So many of our characters have finally gotten what they’ve wished for, but is it exactly what they thought? Is it exactly what they wanted? It’s going to be a rollercoaster of a season. … As a fan of the show, I cannot wait to find out what’s going to happen.”

There’s a lot to unpack in this video, but it’s safe to assume fans will be most excited to see Charles and Liza shacking up — even if her bed in Brooklyn isn’t exactly built for two.

Other highlights include: Kelsey stepping up in her new position at Empirical Millennial, all the while wondering if her days at the company are numbered; Josh doing the responsible thing, taking a paternity test to find out if he’s really the father of Claire’s baby; and three of the show’s leading ladies coming together in song. (It’s not a full-blown musical episode, but we’ll take what we can get.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at Younger‘s upcoming sixth season (June 12, 10/9c), then drop a comment with your hopes below.