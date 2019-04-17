TVLine Items: The Boys NSFW Trailer, The Crown's Return and More

The Boys are definitely naughty: Amazon has a released a very R-rated, uncensored teaser trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book.

The series from executive producer/writer Eric Kripke (Timeless, Supernatural) explores what happens when superheroes abuse their powers and status. It follows the ragtag group The Boys, who set out to expose truth about “The Seven” and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages superheroes.

The company’s portfolio of so-called perfect heroes includes The Deep (Gossip Girl‘s Chace Crawford), A-Train (Survivor’s Remorse‘s Jessie T. Usher), Homelander (Banshee‘s Antony Starr), Starlight (Jessica Jones‘ Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (House of Cards‘ Dominique McElligott) and Black Noir (Supernatural‘s Nathan Mitchell). Meanwhile, The Boys are made up of Vinyl‘s Jack Quaid, Almost Human‘s Karl Urban, The Mysteries of Laura‘s Laz Alonso, Hostages‘ Tomer Kapon and Suicide Squad‘s Karen Fukuhara.

The Boys premieres Friday, July 26.

* Season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown will premiere in the second half of 2019, more than a year and a half after the previous season launched in December 2017, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fargo alum David Thewlis will play the lead in National Geographic’s series adaptation of the Annie Proulx bestseller Barkskins, set in 1600s America, per Deadline. Thewlis stars as Monsieur Claude Trepagny, “a wealthy landowner with grand visions for New France.”

* John Hoogenakker (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Chicago Fire) will join the cast of Hulu’s Castle Rock on a recurring basis for Season 2, Deadline reports, playing “a man with a complicated connection” to Lizzy Caplan’s Annie Wilkes.

* Mario Lopez (Extra) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk) will host the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place Sunday, May 5.

* Swamp Thing‘s Season 1 episode count has been cut from 13 to 10, reportedly as producer Warner Bros. TV evaluates the future of its DC Universe streaming series. Costar Virginia Madsen confirmed the truncated shoot in a tweet that has since been deleted. Watch a new teaser for the series:

