Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Finally Addresses Alex and Mary Drake

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists briefly hinted at what happened to Alex and Mary Drake in the series premiere, but Wednesday’s episode finally mentioned Mona’s (former) captives by name.

In case you’re a little shaky on your PLL history, here’s a quick refresher: Pretty Little Liars‘ 2017 series finale ended with the reveal that Mona was keeping Alex and Mary Drake — the mother-daughter duo who turned out to be the show’s Biggest of Bads — hostage in the basement of her doll shop in Paris. (Another reveal: Mona apparently had a doll shop in Paris!)

When The Perfectionists premiered last month, Alison asked Mona why she abandoned her Parisian paradise for a new life in Beacon Heights. “That was great for a while,” Mona replied, “But eventually, the reasons I was there… escaped me.” That’s the only information we’ve been given until this week, when Dana Booker ambushed Mona with yet another unscheduled interrogation. The conversation began about Ali, then took a sharp turn when Dana gave Mona a pop quiz about her own European history…

Mona: Ali’s a very complex person. It’s part of her charm.

Dana: Part of yours, too. I noticed in your file you never told the university what happened in Rue des Siffleurs. Am I saying that right? My French isn’t very good.

Mona: No, it’s not. And no, I didn’t tell them. It’s not relevant.

Dana: I see. So, tell me — do you worry that Alex and Mary Drake may try to find you?

Mona: I have no idea what you’re talking about. Oh, but isn’t that what got you in trouble with the FBI in the first place? Making connections that aren’t there? … It’s a funny thing about research, it goes both ways.

OK, so it wasn’t exactly the closure we’ve been hoping for, but that could still be coming down the line. “It’s not something you’re going to see right away, but as we get to breathe a little bit more and slow down the story, I’d love to see that be its own standalone episode,” showrunner Marlene King recently told TVLine.

What did you think about the Drake family shoutout, and the episode in general? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.