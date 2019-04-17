NCIS: New Orleans: Joanna Cassidy Cast as Pride's Mom (With a Twist!)

NCIS: New Orleans boss man Dwayne Pride is due to be paid a visit from dear ol’ Mom — and playing the family matriarch will be Joanna Cassidy, TVLine has learned exclusively.

In the CBS drama’s Season 5 finale — titled “The River Styx: Part II” and airing Tuesday, May 14 — Pride (played by Scott Bakula) tracks Apollyon, a deadly underground spy network, to war-torn South Ossetia in Russia, where he is separated from the team and faces grave danger. In order to save Pride, the team must locate a mole who continues to feed information to Apollyon.

Cassidy will appear in the episode as Pride’s mother, who in previous episodes was established to be on in her years and struggling with her health to a degree that she needs a caregiver. But when Pride lays eyes on Mom in the finale, suffice to say he won’t be seeing her in her current condition.

In addition to recently guesting on The Cool Kids, Cassidy’s previous TV credits include Odd Mom Out, Body of Proof, Boston Legal, Six Feet Under, Diagnosis Murder, Melrose Place, Buffalo Bill (where she earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination), and the title role in the 1985 action drama Code Name: Foxfire.

NCIS: New Orleans continues its fifth season next Tuesday at 10/9c.