NCIS: Los Angeles First Look: JAG Vet Catherine Bell Reboots Mac for Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Hetty turns to a familiar face for an extremely important favor, as seen in this first look at Catherine Bell’s encore as JAG‘s Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie.

Bell rejoins the CBS fold for NCIS: LA‘s Season 10 finale (airing Sunday, May 19 at 10/9c) when Hetty (Linda Hunt) reaches out for assistance in preventing an attack on US aircraft carriers.

The finale revolves around “a big, big case that involves several different agencies and countries — basically, we’re being drawn into a big big confrontation in the Middle East — so our guys are calling in favors left, right and center,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine as part of our May Sweeps Preview Q&A.

David James Elliot will reprise his own JAG role the week prior and also appear in the finale, as the NCIS team encounters Harmon Rabb Jr. “in the next stage of his naval career,” Gemmill said.

Surveying the reunion of stars from the series that spawned the original NCIS, Gemmill said, “Because their characters live in our world, and because we’re a spinoff of a spinoff of JAG, it seemed like a great reunion in some ways for us, as fans, and for the actors.”

Gemmill added that the idea of involving Harm and Mac in an NCIS crisis proved “more exciting than just going back with a case where they’re JAG officers still. Instead we took a whole different direction, and it makes it much more exciting because you get the best of the past plus what the future is for these people.”

Want more scoop on NCIS: LA, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.