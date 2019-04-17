Great news, Jeopardy! fans: Alex Trebek says he’s “feeling good” — and is already thinking about returning for next season.

In a video update posted on Wednesday, the longtime Jeopardy! host gave us an update on his health, following the revelation last month that he’s battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Noting that he’s in the final day of filming on the 35th season of the popular syndicated quiz show, Trebek said, “despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, [and] I’m continuing with my therapy.” He added that preparations for Season 36 of Jeopardy! have already begun: “I look forward to seeing you again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

Trebek also took a moment to thank fans for “their continuing messages of encouragement and support” since his diagnosis. Specifically, he thanked young people for the many cards they’ve sent him: “I’m touched beyond words.”

The host of Jeopardy! since 1984, Trebek has the backing of show producers Sony Pictures Television, who said in a statement: “If anyone can beat this, it’s Alex. He has our full support as he tackles this challenge head-on.”

