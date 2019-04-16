The Loudest Voice: See Russell Crowe as Fox News' Roger Ailes in First Trailer

You won’t have to wait much longer to see Oscar winner Russell Crowe transform into Fox News founder Roger Ailes: Showtime’s Ailes-centered miniseries The Loudest Voice will debut Sunday, June 30 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

RELATED STORIES Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller Join Showtime's Roger Ailes Miniseries

Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller Join Showtime's Roger Ailes Miniseries Naomi Watts to Play Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's Roger Ailes Miniseries

Along with the premiere date, Showtime has released the first footage from the seven-episode series, which traces Ailes’ rise to power as a right-wing media titan… and eventual fall from grace after a series of sexual harassment allegations. We see both sides of that coin in the new trailer — which you can watch above — with Crowe’s Ailes declaring that “we’re gonna give them a vision of the world the way they want it to be” and screaming in a corporate boardroom about bringing back “fairness and balance.” But we also see Ailes lustily running his hands down the dress of Naomi Watts’ Gretchen Carlson, and running his thumb along the lips of another young woman.

Joining Crowe and Watts in the cast are Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis and Josh Charles as Carlson’s husband Casey Close. Press PLAY above for a first look at The Loudest Voice, and then drop your first impressions in a comment below.