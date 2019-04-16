Oklahoma! Being Developed Into Musical TV Series, Set in Present Day

One of the most iconic musicals of all time is being lassoed by Hollywood for an unexpected small-screen adaptation. Oklahoma!, which follows the romantic goings-on of several frontier couples in 1906, is being developed into a television series, which will include reimagined versions of the musical’s original numbers, along with new songs written for the show.

Related Timothy Olyphant on Being Deadwood Movie's Lone Holdout: 'I've Never Been in a Position to Be Such an A--hole'

Timothy Olyphant on Being Deadwood Movie's Lone Holdout: 'I've Never Been in a Position to Be Such an A--hole' Peter Weller to Play MacGyver's Evil Counterpart in Season 3 Finale

Skydance Television is partnering with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization for a present-day take on the classic tale of cowmen, farmers and the women they purchase at box socials. Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us) and John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) are writing the script, with the latter also directing the first episode. (A network is not yet attached.)

“Oklahoma!’s artistically revolutionary position in American culture has both kept it at the forefront of theatrical performances and allowed for various new innovations,” Ted Chapin, Chief Creative Officer, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, said in a statement. “This first-time ever television series will expand on the life of this remarkably resilient show.”

Based on Lynn Riggs’ 1930 play Green Grow the Lilacs, Oklahoma! first opened on Broadway in 1943, before later being revived in 1979, 2002 and 2019. Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones starred in the 1955 movie version (pictured above), which took home two Academy Awards.

Your thoughts on the (surprising) decision to adapt Oklahoma! into a TV show? Drop ’em in a comment below.