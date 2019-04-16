In the mood for a good, cathartic cry? Look no further than Tuesday’s Today broadcast, where co-anchor Hoda Kotb revealed she has adopted a second child.

RELATED STORIES Kathie Lee Gifford Exits Today: Watch Regis Philbin's Farewell Message

Kathie Lee Gifford Exits Today: Watch Regis Philbin's Farewell Message Manifest Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Kotb shared the news in a surprise announcement to her Today team (which you can watch above), revealing that a baby girl, Hope Catherine Kotb, has joined her family. (Kotb previously adopted her first daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017.)

“I can’t believe it,” Kotb said through tears over the phone. “In your life, you think that maybe you’ve gotten what you deserve. But man, I’m so happy here!”

She went on to share more details about Hope’s adoption, including how she and longtime partner Joel Schiffman decided on the girl’s first and middle names. And Kotb wasn’t the only one getting a little weepy over the news: Several of her colleagues — including Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie (who knew about the adoption before anyone else at Today) — got emotional at Kotb’s announcement, wiping away tears as she shared details of Hope’s first days at home.

Even Craig Melvin, who was reporting from Paris after Monday’s Notre Dame Cathedral fire, got in on the celebration, jokingly warning Kotb, “As a parent of two? Buckle up, baby.”

Watch Kotb’s emotional announcement above, then drop a comment below — after you’ve grabbed a few tissues, of course.