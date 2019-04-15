Young and the Restless Reveals New Details of Kristoff St. John Farewell Arc

The Young and the Restless has announced new details regarding its sendoff to late cast member Kristoff St. John. The farewell arc will air Tuesday, April 23 through Friday, April 26, with a storyline in which his character Neil Winters “passes away unexpectedly,” per the network.

RELATED STORIES Young and the Restless Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out!

Young and the Restless Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out! The Young and the Restless Tribute: Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell Return to Honor Kristoff St. John

A tribute episode follows on Monday, April 29, with current and former Y&R stars sharing memories of St. John’s 28-year run on the soap.

In the special episodes, Genoa City gathers to remember one of their own when Neil Winters passes away unexpectedly. Neil’s family and friends come from near and far to pay their respects and remember their cherished father, colleague, brother and friend. Neil’s family learns of his passing on Tuesday, April 23 and the story will be featured prominently for the remainder of the week. Shemar Moore reprises his role of Neil’s brother, Malcolm Winters, for two episodes, on April 25 and April 26. Christel Khalil (Lily Ashby) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) also return for this storyline. Additionally, actor Stan Shaw, Kristoff’s longtime friend and co-star from Roots: The Next Generations, will appear as the Reverend at Neil’s funeral on April 25.

Y&R EP Anthony Morina previously shared, “Our hope is that this storyline and tribute episode… will honor the legendary character Kristoff helped create, and provide our audience with the opportunity to say a meaningful goodbye to Neil Winters.”

St. John died on Feb. 3 at the age of 52.