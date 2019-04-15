Georgia Engel, Mary Tyler Moore and Raymond Co-Star, Dead at 70

Comedic actress Georgia Engel, a five-time Emmy nominee from her years on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Everybody Loves Raymond, has died at the age of 70.

RELATED STORIES Katherine Helmond, Scene Stealer in Soap and Who's the Boss?, Dead at 89

Katherine Helmond, Scene Stealer in Soap and Who's the Boss?, Dead at 89 The Monkees' Peter Tork Dead at 77

Engel passed away on Friday in Princeton, New Jersey, according to The New York Times. No cause of death has been revealed.

Famous for her helium-high voice and sunny demeanor, Engel played Ted Baxter’s ditzy girlfriend Georgette on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, joining the show in 1972 and remaining with it until the 1977 series finale. Georgette would go on to marry Ted, and Engel earned a pair of Emmy nominations in the role. She went on to join her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White on White’s self-titled CBS sitcom, and play a memorable role as Howard’s wife Shirley on the ABC comedy Coach.

More recently, Engel joined the cast of the CBS hit Everybody Loves Raymond as Robert’s mother-in-law Pat, scoring three straight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from 2003 to 2005. Engel also reunited with White once again on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, along with appearances on Passions, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Her final TV role was a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s One Day at a Time.