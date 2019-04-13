Psych Movie Sequel: Joel McHale and Jimmi Simpson Teased as Guest Stars

Psych: The Movie 2 is taking shape with the teasing of two guest stars.

Series vet Timothy Omundson — who for the sequel will fully reprise his role as Police Chief Lassiter (after sitting out nearly all of the first TV-movie as the actor recovered from a stroke) — teased on Twitter that (a barely obscured) Joel McHale will be a “very special guest star” for the follow-up.

Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson meanwhile tweeted out a video in which he steps off a Psych-branded longboard (covet!) to suggest that he will put in another encore, having played the Mr. Yang-obsessed, dearly departed police psychologist Dr. Marion “Mary” Lightly on the USA series and in a Psych: The Movie cameo. “It’s gonna happen,” Simpson says in the video below. “Psych: The Movie 2.”

Reps for USA Network have not yet responded to TVLine’s over-the-weekend request for comment/confirmation.

A two-hour follow-up to 2017’s first standalone movie, Psych: The Movie 2 finds Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) going back to where it all began: Santa Barbara. In addition to Roday, Hill and Omundson, the returning cast includes Maggie Lawson (as Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (Karen) and Corbin Bernsen (Henry).

Read on for the official, mildly spoilery, Lassie-centric logline.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (Roday) and Gus (Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2, which will debut on USA Network later this year, was co-written by Roday, Andy Berman and series creator Steve Franks, with Franks once again directing. Roday, Hill and Franks will serve as EPs alongside Chris Henze.