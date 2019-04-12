TVLine Items: Ugly Betty Reunion on Superstore, Sandlot Series and More

Ugly Betty‘s sisters are going head-to-head: Ana Ortiz will reunite with her TV sibling America Ferrera on the latter’s NBC comedy Superstore.

Per Give Me My Remote, Ortiz will guest-star in a May episode as Claudia Lankow, a no-nonsense senior vice president of operations at Cloud 9. She holds the fate of the Ozark Highlands store, where Ferrera’s Amy is now the manager, in her hands.

Ortiz — who currently co-stars in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier — is the second Ugly Betty alum to visit the show after Tony Plana, who is set to return later this season as Amy’s father.

* Disney+ is developing a series based on the 1993 film The Sandlot that would be set in 1984 and follow the children of the original characters, our sister site Variety reports. The movie’s co-writer and director David Mickey Evans will pen and executive-produce.

* The ATX Television Festival — taking place June 6-9 in Austin, Texas — will host a Veronica Mars panel for the upcoming Hulu revival. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

* Fox has ordered First Responders Live, an unscripted series from uber producer Dick Wolf that promises “an unprecedented look at fearless first responders as they answer emergency calls across the country.” The series premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 9/8c, with Josh Elliott as host.

