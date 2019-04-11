Zendaya's HBO Drama Euphoria to Premiere in June — Watch Teaser

Don’t let the title of HBO’s Euphoria fool you. Judging by the teen drama’s newest teaser, Zendaya isn’t feeling warm and fuzzy just yet — and neither is anyone else in her character’s life.

RELATED STORIES Barry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Barry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Game of Thrones' Sansa and Arya Are 'Done Trusting People' in Final Season

HBO revealed Thursday that the high school-set show will premiere on Sunday, June 16, an announcement that accompanied the show’s latest trailer.

Based on the 2012 Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria stars Zendaya as Rue, a lying, drug-addicted 17-year-old girl who tells a story of sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Maude Apatow (Girls), Eric Dane (The Last Ship) and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects) also star.

“I promise you, if I could be a different person, I would,” Zendaya’s Rue reveals in the promo below. “Not because I want it, but because they do.” The 40-second spot then offers a glimpse at Rue’s emotional highs and lows throughout the 10-episode season — and she clearly isn’t the only high schooler working through some intense feelings.

Sam Levinson, who previously worked on HBO’s Bernie Madoff film The Wizard of Lies, wrote all of Euphoria‘s Season 1 scripts. Hip-hop star Drake, meanwhile, is among the show’s executive producers.

Watch the latest teaser for Euphoria below, then hit the comments and tell us if you plan to give the show a shot.