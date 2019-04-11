Game of Thrones' Iain Glen to Play Bruce Wayne in Titans Season 2

Game of Thrones vet Iain Glen might be vacating Westeros, but he’s headed somewhere equally perilous: Gotham City.

Glen is set to recur on Titans‘ second season, where he’ll play the iconic role of Bruce Wayne.

Per our sister site Deadline, Glen will portray an older version of the character. After decades of fighting crime as Batman, the billionaire is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his Caped Crusader days. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson aka Robin (played by series lead Brenton Thwaites), Bruce will try to forge a new dynamic with his former sidekick as he helps the Titans achieve success.

It’s not yet clear if Glen’s Bruce will appear as Batman at any point during Season 2. Though the character was never given a face during Titans‘ first season, he was glimpsed and oft referred to. He then suited up as the Dark Knight for the Season 1 finale, but again, we never got a look at his face.

Season 2 of Titans will premiere on DC Universe this fall. Previously announced cast additions include Esai Morales as Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke) and Australian actor Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent (aka Superboy).

Glen is best known for his portrayal of Ser Jorah Mormont on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which kicks off its eighth and final season this Sunday, April 14. Are you looking forward to his take on Bruce Wayne?