Jake Gyllenhaal Coming to Television in HBO Limited Series Lake Success

Jake Gyllenhaal is taking a detour from the big screen by way of Lake Success, an HBO limited series based on Gary Shteyngart’s 2018 novel of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports.

Related Zendaya's HBO Drama Euphoria to Premiere in June -- Watch Teaser

Zendaya's HBO Drama Euphoria to Premiere in June -- Watch Teaser Barry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Per the series’ official synopsis, Lake Success “centers on narcissistic, self-deluded and hilariously divorced from the real world hedge fund manager Barry Cohen (Gyllenhaal), who flees his family, his past and the SEC on a cross-country bus ride in search of his college girlfriend and a last chance at romantic redemption. Meanwhile, back in Manhattan, his brilliant wife Seema struggles to raise their autistic son and begins a tragicomic love affair of her own.”

Lake Success is being co-written and co-showrun by Shteyngart and Tom Spezialy (Watchmen). Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker are executive-producing via their company Nine Stories and Endeavor Content.

In a statement, Gyllenhaal and Marker said, “Gary’s novel is a beautifully executed character study highlighting the depth of human contradiction and complication, set against the timely backdrop of America today. We are thrilled to partner with HBO, who has consistently been home to some of the most exciting and acclaimed premium content over the past two decades.”

To date, Gyllenhaal has only appeared on two TV shows: He played himself in a 2016 episode of Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, appropriately titled “Fame,” and portrayed Robin Williams’ son in a 1994 episode of NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street.