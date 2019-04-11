TVLine Items: Shay Mitchell's Comedy Gig, Vice Principals Reunion and More

Pretty Little Liars vet Shay Mitchell is going for laughs: The actress has joined Hulu’s forthcoming comedy series Dollface, starring Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Brenda Song (The Suite Life on Deck), our sister site Deadline reports. Mitchell replaces Lex Scott Davis (Training Day), who was originally cast in the role of free spirit and charming hedonist Stella Cole.

The show follows a young woman (Dennings) who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Mitchell’s character is the college best friend of Song’s alter ego Madison.

Mitchell most recently wrapped an arc on Season 1 of the Lifetime-turned-Netflix drama YOU.

* Walton Goggins will reunite with his Vice Principals co-star Danny McBride on the latter’s upcoming HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones, where Goggins will recur as a former child star who clogged and sang for Jesus but now has fallen on hard times, per Deadline.

* Showtime’s Roger Ailes miniseries The Loudest Voice — starring Russell Crowe as the late Fox News CEO and Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson — is set to premiere on Sunday, June 30, THR.com reports.

* Mariah Carey will receive the Icon Award and perform a medley of her greatest hits at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, airing Wednesday, May 1 at 8/7c on NBC.

* Paramount Television is developing a series based on the historical novel The Last of the Mohicans, adapted by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac, True Detective) and Nicholas Osborne, and directed by Nicole Kassell (HBO’s Watchmen), per Deadline.

* Amazon has released a trailer for Fleabag Season 2, releasing all episodes on Friday, May 17:

* Epix has released a trailer for Deep State Season 2, premiering Sunday, April 28 at 9 pm:

