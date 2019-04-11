Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: See Cast Photos for Clark Gregg's 'Sarge' and the Gang

Clark Gregg is Sarge and in charge in the Season 6 cast portraits for ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

RELATED STORIES Captain Marvel: 4 Times That S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Coulson Should Have Mentioned Her

Captain Marvel: 4 Times That S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Coulson Should Have Mentioned Her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season Sneak Peek

Premiering Friday, May 10 at 8/7c (with an episode directed by original cast member Gregg), Season 6 — picking up one year after the team dropped a terminal Coulson off in Tahiti — finds the team coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or their Director.

That said, the original Fitz is floating around out there in space somewhere, literally “chilling out” aboard Chronicon Enoch’s spaceship until he arrives in the future where much of Season 5 took place. As such, Jemma is “a woman on a mission” when the series returns, Elizabeth Henstridge told TVLine on set.

As for “Sarge”: Exactly who/what Gregg is playing in Season 6 is still very much under wraps — a Season 6 promo shows the stone-cold character claiming to not know what S.H.I.E.L.D. is — though Gregg shared with TVLine that longtime fans “might be a little disturbed” by what he is up to in this new role.

Added Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy: “They won’t realize how much of Phil is really Clark, and how much of a departure this new character is. To see Clark do something very, very different, I think, will actually be a fun treat for fans to see.”

Want more scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.