TVLine Items: Taylor Kitsch's New Series, Sean Astin on B99 and More

Tim Riggins is teaming up with Dexter Morgan for a new show: Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) and Michael C. Hall (Dexter) will star in the thriller Shadowplay, from The Bridge co-creator Måns Mårlind, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATED STORIES Taylor Kitsch to Star as Drug Dealer in Drama Series in the Works at HBO

Taylor Kitsch to Star as Drug Dealer in Drama Series in the Works at HBO Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The series — which does not yet have a network attached — follows Max McLaughlin (Kitsch), an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war. At the same time, Max undertakes a secret crusade to find his missing brother Moritz (Dark Blue‘s Logan Marshall-Green), who is killing ex-Nazis in hiding.

No details are available about Hall’s character, Tom Franklin.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Brooklyn Nine-Nine superfan Sean Astin (Stranger Things) will guest-star in the NBC comedy’s April 25 episode as a sergeant in the NYPD Cyber Operations Unit, EW.com reports.

* TLC will revive the makeover show What Not to Wear in 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hosts have not yet been announced; the original series was led by Clinton Kelly and Stacy London.

* Castle Rock has tapped Paul Sparks (House of Cards) to play the role of legendary bully John “Ace” Merrill in Season 2, replacing the previously cast Garrett Hedlund, per Deadline.

* The CBS News special Meghan and Harry Plus One, anchored by Gayle King and marking the one-year anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, along with the impending birth of their first child, will air Friday, May 17 at 8/7c on CBS.

* An all-new U.S. format of Top Gear America will premiere this fall on co-producer Motor Trend’s app, which, as of June 4, will host more than 200 past episodes of the UK’s Top Gear.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Chambers, a new horror series starring Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal). It debuts Friday, April 26.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?