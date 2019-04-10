TVLine Items: Taylor Kitsch's New Series, Sean Astin on B99 and More

Tim Riggins is teaming up with Dexter Morgan for a new show: Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) and Michael C. Hall (Dexter) will star in the thriller Shadowplay, from The Bridge co-creator Måns Mårlind, our sister site Deadline reports.
The series — which does not yet have a network attached — follows Max McLaughlin (Kitsch), an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war. At the same time, Max undertakes a secret crusade to find his missing brother Moritz (Dark Blue‘s Logan Marshall-Green), who is killing ex-Nazis in hiding.
No details are available about Hall’s character, Tom Franklin.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Brooklyn Nine-Nine superfan Sean Astin (Stranger Things) will guest-star in the NBC comedy’s April 25 episode as a sergeant in the NYPD Cyber Operations Unit, EW.com reports.
* TLC will revive the makeover show What Not to Wear in 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hosts have not yet been announced; the original series was led by Clinton Kelly and Stacy London.
* Castle Rock has tapped Paul Sparks (House of Cards) to play the role of legendary bully John “Ace” Merrill in Season 2, replacing the previously cast Garrett Hedlund, per Deadline.
* The CBS News special Meghan and Harry Plus One, anchored by Gayle King and marking the one-year anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, along with the impending birth of their first child, will air Friday, May 17 at 8/7c on CBS.
* An all-new U.S. format of Top Gear America will premiere this fall on co-producer Motor Trend’s app, which, as of June 4, will host more than 200 past episodes of the UK’s Top Gear.
* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Chambers, a new horror series starring Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal). It debuts Friday, April 26.
