Pretty Little Liars Finally Gave Alison and Emily Closure on The Perfectionists

In its first three episodes, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists scattered a handful of bread crumbs about Alison’s relationship with Emily. On Wednesday, we got the whole darn loaf.

It began when Alison saw a picture of Emily with their twin daughters on Instagram and noticed that she’s no longer wearing her ring. When Ali admitted that she might not actually be over Emily, Mona asked what she expected would happen when she moved across the country to work at Beacon Heights University.

“I convinced myself that I came here with a clean slate, that I could prove to Emily that I could live a trustworthy life, maybe win her back,” Alison said. “But I realize the truth is, it was just too hard to be there, close to her, knowing that we wouldn’t be together.” From this, Mona deduced, “I think you moved on, Alison. You just never said it out loud.”

Alison and Emily’s failed relationship came up a second time during Ali’s chat with Caitlin, when she offered her student the following advice about the importance of telling the truth: “I can’t in good conscience tell you to lie to somebody you love. A relationship is built on trust. I’ve been in your position, and I’ve lied. It ruined us, but keeping her safe was more important to me.”

Then came the real doozy: After e-mailing an apology to Emily for not returning her calls because “this last step has been hard,” Alison pounded a glass of wine and signed the divorce papers Emily sent over. Not only was Emily listed as the “petitioner,” meaning she initiated the divorce process, but the on-record reason for the split was that “this marriage is irrevocably broken.”

After giving the papers her Jane Hancock, Alison removed her wedding ring, the final step in accepting that her marriage to Emily is officially over.

“Emison” fans, how are you holding up? Were you surprised to see Alison sign the divorce papers, or was this inevitable? (And am I the only one who didn’t know they actually got married?) Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.