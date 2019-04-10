Emily Bett Rickards Wraps Arrow Run Amid Big Tears and One Sweet Song

That’s, as they say, a “show wrap” for Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards, who on Tuesday evening filmed her final scene (at least as a series regular) on the CW drama she has called home for seven seasons.

RELATED STORIES Arrow's Birds of Prey-Inspired Episode Reveals First Photos

Arrow's Birds of Prey-Inspired Episode Reveals First Photos Arrow Boss: Felicity's Exit Will Be Addressed at End of This Season — Will She Return for Series Finale?

Rickards announced last month, in a most unexpected Instagram post, that she would not be returning for Arrow‘s eighth and final season, which will run just 10 episodes.

“There are days when actors shed a noble tear in a scene and there are days when they ugly cry to the point of fogging up their scene partner’s glasses,” leading man Stephen Amell shared on Twitter laaaate Tuesday night. “Today was the latter.”

Amell then posted a video of his five-and-a-half year old daughter, Mavi, singing to Rickards on a newish but familiar set, all but confirming where we will last see Felicity.

Our kiddo wanted to sing @emilybett a song on her last day. pic.twitter.com/DxlkShd2H6 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 10, 2019

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently assured TVLine that the nature of Felicity’s Season 8 absence will be “addressed” by the end of this season, and said she could not comment on whether Rickards’ might resurface for the series finale.

Schwartz — who co-wrote the season finale — hinted at her own feelings about EBR’s wrap day, tweeting on Tuesday evening, “In major denial that this is @EmilyBett last day. So many feelings. So many memories. So much love. Can’t wait to see you take over the world!”

Finale director James Bamford in kind wrote, “That’s a show wrap on the incredible talent of @EmilyBett Thank you for 7 years of friendship, and professionalism beyond the far reaches of the galaxy. You are one of the great ones.”

Earlier on Tuesday, fellow original cast member Katie Cassidy shared her own well wishes, tweeting, “GIRL, @EmilyBett You are an amazing woman! Thank You for sharing your love & light with ALL OF US over the years! #Arrow You are a TRUE inspiration; as an artist, as an individual, and as a dear friend. Now, go move mountains girl!”

Rickards’ next stop? Off Broadway, where she will star in a staging of Reborn at the Soho Playhouse (from July 5 to August 3).