Younger Season 6 Gets June Premiere on TV Land — Watch Announcement and Get Scoop on Liza's 'New Normal'

Liza and Charles’ summer of love is now just two months away. The sixth season of TV Land’s Younger premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned. Per the network’s official release, Season 6 finds Kelsey “leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles is no longer running the business.”

Though it was announced in Sept. 2018 that Younger would be relocating to the Paramount Network for Season 6, Viacom has decided to keep the Darren Star-created comedy at TV Land for the foreseeable future.

Younger’s entire cast — Sutton Foster (Liza), Hilary Duff (Kelsey), Nico Tortorella (Josh), Peter Hermann (Charles), Miriam Shor (Diana), Debi Mazar (Maggie), Molly Bernard (Lauren) and Charles Michael Davis (Zane) — will return for Season 6, with Shor also returning to the director’s chair for the second time. She previously directed the Season 5 episode “Big Little Liza.”

Returning guest stars this season include Laura Benanti as media mogul Quinn Tyler, Phoebe Dynevor as Josh’s possible baby mama Claire, Michael Urie as book agent Redmond and Chris Tardio as Diana’s boyfriend Enzo. Empire’s Nicole Ari Parker will also recur as a love interest for Maggie.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the cast of Younger make the big announcement, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 6 below.