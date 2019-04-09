Tales of the City Lands Premiere Date at Netflix — Watch a Heart-Stirring Teaser

Netflix will start telling its Tales of the City soon: The streamer’s continuation of the beloved Armistead Maupin books will premiere Friday, June 7, TVLine has learned.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix has released a first-look teaser offering us a glimpse at the 10-episode limited series, with Laura Linney starring as Mary Ann, who returns to San Francisco to reunite with her daughter Shawna (Ellen Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross) twenty years after leaving them to pursue her career. Once back in the Bay Area, Mary Ann quickly falls back in with resident den mother Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) and the merry band of oddballs living in her house at 28 Barbary Lane, which serves as “a nest of warm stories” for her LGBT surrogate kids.

Netflix’s Tales of the City serves as a sequel to the original 1993 PBS miniseries, which starred Linney, Dukakis and Gross as well; they’re joined by new cast members Page, Murray Bartlett (Looking), Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire). Laura Morelli (Orange Is the New Black) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Press PLAY on the video above for a first look at Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City — and after that, hit the comments below to share your first impressions.