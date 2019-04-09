TVLine Items: Monsters, Inc. Series, Cartoon President Premiere and More

Mike and Sulley are coming to TV: Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their Monsters, Inc. roles in an animated series for the streaming service Disney+.

Premiering in 2020, Monsters at Work picks up six months after the original movie, with the power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. The series follows Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Superstore‘s Ben Feldman), an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a Jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley.

Other returning cast members include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and the new character, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. The voice cast also features Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), Alanna Ubach (Coco), Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

* The animated comedy Our Cartoon President will return for Season 2 on Sunday, May 12 at 8/7c on Showtime, with an animated guest spot from Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. Watch a trailer below:

* Reruns of Family Guy, starting with Season 16, will air on FXX on Tuesdays (9-11 pm), Thursdays (12-1 am) and Sundays (7-9 pm), beginning April 16, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Freeform will host an hour-long block of repeats on Wednesdays, starting April 17.

* High School Musical vet Kenny Ortega has inked a deal with Netflix, and will direct Auntie Claus, a film musical based on the popular book series of the same name, along with Julie and the Phantoms, a musical comedy series.

* The Weekly, a docuseries that chronicles reporters at The New York Times, will premiere on Sunday, June 2 at 10 pm on FX. Watch a sneak peek:

