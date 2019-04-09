Sally Field and Richard E. Grant Join Jason Segel in AMC Anthology Series Dispatches From Elsewhere

How I Met Your Mother vet Jason Segel has recruited a pair of acting heavyweights for his forthcoming AMC anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere.

TVLine has learned that Segel — the project’s creator and star — has tapped Oscar and Emmy winner Sally Field (Brothers & Sisters) and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) to join the 10-episode project, which is about “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” and “come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.”

Per AMC, the series will include “viewer engagement elements across multiple media platforms.”

This marks Field’s first major TV series gig since wrapping up her five-season stint on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters eight years ago.

Segel also serves as EP alongside Garrett Basch (The Night Of), Scott Rudin and Eli Bush (The Newsroom). Production begins this summer in Philadelphia.

“AMC has a proven history of finding shows that rise above, in every sense, and we think Dispatches from Elsewhere will be an incredible addition to that club,” AMC programming president David Madden previously said of the series. “This is a very special project based on a truly unique premise and peopled by vivid characters, all driven by Jason’s wildly creative vision. We’re thrilled for audiences to see this bold, witty and enthralling series.”