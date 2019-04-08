Pose Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Pose is ready to take another strut down the runway: FX’s 1980s drama will return for Season 2 on Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c, the network announced on Monday.

Set in New York City’s underground ball culture, where gay and transgender “houses” faced off in makeshift fashion competitions, Pose jumps forward to the year 1990 in Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes. “On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals,” according to the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.”

Co-created and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Pose features an ensemble cast led by Mj Rodriguez (Blanca), Indya Moore (Angel), Dominique Jackson (Elektra), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Damon) and Billy Porter (Pray Tell). Season 1 earned significant critical acclaim, including a pair of Golden Globe nominations for best drama series and supporting actor (Porter).

Excited for Season 2 of Pose? Drop your predictions for the new season in a comment below.