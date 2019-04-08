Julianne Moore to Headline J.J. Abrams-Stephen King Limited Series at Apple

Julianne Moore is making her return to TV in a big way: The Oscar-winning actress will star in the Apple limited series Lisey’s Story, from super duo J.J. Abrams and Stephen King, TVLine has confirmed.

RELATED STORIES Morning Show: Watch First Footage of Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's Upcoming Apple Drama Series

Morning Show: Watch First Footage of Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's Upcoming Apple Drama Series Apple's Streaming Service: Here's Everything That Was Announced

An adaptation of King’s 2006 horror-romance novel of the same name, the “deeply personal” thriller follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband. The show explores a series of events that causes Lisey to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

In addition to exec-producing alongside Abrams, Moore and Ben Stephenson, King will also pen all eight episodes of the drama. The iconic horror writer and Abrams’ current collaboration, the Hulu anthology series Castle Rock, is heading into Season 2. Meanwhile, Abrams also has the Jennifer Garner-starring drama My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and the music-themed Little Voice with EP Sara Bareilles on tap for the tech giant’s forthcoming streaming service Apple TV+.

Moore got her start on the small screen in the now-defunct daytime soap As the World Turns. More recent TV credits include starring as Sarah Palin in the HBO TV movie Game Change and recurring on 30 Rock.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Moore’s casting.

Are you excited for Moore and King’s TV partnership? Hit the comments with your thoughts!