TVLine Items: D'Onofrio's New Series, Better Call Saul Promotion and More

Vincent D’Onofrio is returning to the criminal arena: The Law & Order: Criminal Intent vet has joined Peter Sarsgaard in the CBS All Access true-crime series Interrogation.

The drama stars Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower, The Killing) as a detective, with Veronica Mars alum Kyle Gallner playing a young man convicted of murdering his mother.

D’Onofrio — whose TV credits also include Emerald City and Marvel’s Daredevil — will play an Internal Affairs officer who ends up becoming the biggest ally of Gallner’s character. In the process, he begins to question his faith in the criminal justice system.

* Better Call Saul has promoted Tony Dalton, who plays villainous drug cartel member Lalo Salamanca, to series regular for the upcoming Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports. Dalton debuted as Lalo, the nephew of Saul baddie Hector Salamanca, in the last three episodes of Season 4.

* Fox will air the two-night special MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown on Wednesday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 22 at 8/7c. The match-ups include Tori Spelling and her daughter vs. Jennie Garth and her daughter, Johnny Weir and his brother vs. Tara Lipinski and her husband, Lisa Vanderpump and her daughter vs. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and JWoww, and Evander Holyfield and his daughter vs. Oscar De La Hoya and his daughter.

* IFC has renewed Documentary Now! for a “53rd season” (or, you know, a fourth season), comprised of seven episodes.

* Season 3 of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete is set to premiere Friday, May 10. Watch a sneaky peek:

* ABC has ordered the game show Don’t, which counts Ryan Reynolds among its executive producers. The program follows one family of four who must work together throughout five mental and physical challenges with only one rule: don’t — as in don’t slip, don’t forget, don’t laugh, don’t say it, don’t scream, etc.

* Taye Diggs (All American) will return as host of the Critics’ Choice Awards, when the 25th annual ceremony airs Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 on The CW.

