Brockmire Sneak Peek: Jim and Jules Spar, as a Fancy Pig Watches On

In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, Jim and Jules are never ever, ever, ever getting back together. Like, ever. Jules makes that very clear in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s Brockmire (IFC, 10/9c), featuring the return of former series regular Amanda Peet.

RELATED STORIES Amanda Peet Revisits Studio 60, Bent, The Good Wife, Togetherness and More

Amanda Peet Revisits Studio 60, Bent, The Good Wife, Togetherness and More Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

In the above video, the exes are in the midst of an argument, after Jules informs Jim that she is romantically involved with one of his closest friends. Jim struggles to let go, but is unable to promise Jules a normal relationship at this point in his sobriety.

Their fight is interrupted not once, but twice by an unusually fancy pig. The abandoned rodeo animal manages a complete wardrobe change when no one’s looking, a phenomena not even Jim can wrap his head around.

Brockmire — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — has already been renewed through Season 4. Its third season, which premiered on April 3, finds the eponymous broadcaster doing play-by-play for the major leagues in central Florida, alongside new co-announcer Gabby Taylor (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$‘ Tawny Newsome). Rounding out this year’s cast are J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope), Christine Woods (Hello Ladies), Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Richard Kind (Documentary Now!).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Jim and Jules’ spat in its entirety.