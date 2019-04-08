Beyoncé's Coachella Doc Gets Premiere Date at Netflix — Watch Trailer

OK, Netflix subscribers, now let’s get in formation (wherever you do your best binge-watching). The streaming service has dropped a full-length trailer for Homecoming, a documentary that will chronicle the creation of Beyoncé‘s historic 2018 Coachella performance.

Premiering Wednesday, April 17, Homecoming presents “an intimate look” at Beyoncé’s headlining set that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities. Per Netflix’s official description, the documentary will use candid footage and interviews to detail “the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision” and trace “the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

The trailer above offers glimpses at the intense rehearsals that went into Beyoncé’s performance, including pre-Coachella workouts for the singer. (And, of course, her adorable children make a few appearances, too.)

The late Maya Angelou can be heard throughout the trailer, providing a voiceover for the fleeting footage we get to see. “What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race,” she says. “I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be.”

Watch the full promo for Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé above, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching?