Arrow's Birds of Prey-Inspired Episode Reveals First Photos — 'All the Women Are in the Forefront,' Raves EP

Birds of a badass feather flock together in the first photos from Arrow‘s next Season 7 episode, which unites Laurel, Felicity, Dinah and even Sara Lance in a story about potentially derailed redemption.

In the episode “Lost Canary” (airing Monday, April 15, now at 9/8c), Earth-Two’s Laurel (played by Katie Cassidy) — after being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed — goes “full Black Siren” and teams up with criminal acquaintance Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit) for a crime spree around Star City. While Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance (Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz) for help.

“I know we did a Canary-esque episode in a previous season” — Season 2’s “Birds of Prey,” which pitted Sara and Laurel against the Huntress — “but we have been talking about a Birds of Prey-inspired episode for years, and have it really focused on the women,” showrunner Beth Schwartz tells TVLine. “I was very determined to make that happen this season.”

Reflecting on how the anticipated team-up came out, Schwartz says, “I think that my favorite part is just having all the women in the forefront, and they sort of have each other’s backs. Instead of having them be against each other, they work together to try to help each other. You don’t get to see that very often, and that’s a very important message that I just really wanted to have.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)