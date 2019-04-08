American Idol Video: Dimitrius Graham Digs Deep for His All-Star Duet

Only three more eliminations stand between us and American Idol‘s live episodes — and they’re all happening tonight (ABC, 8/7c). Following Sunday’s all-star duets, the remaining 10 contestants will take the stage tonight for one last round of celebrity pairings.

Related American Idol Recap: Are the Right Seven Singers Going Live? Watch the Best All-Star Duets and Weigh In

American Idol Recap: Are the Right Seven Singers Going Live? Watch the Best All-Star Duets and Weigh In Grey's Anatomy Recap: Did Megan Just Doom Teddy and Tom's Romance?

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode finds fan-favorite contestant Dimitrius Graham preparing to hit the stage with Lukas Graham, instantly striking a bond with the “7 Years” singer.

Also on tap tonight: Alyssa Raghu and Logan Johnson will sing with Julia Michaels, Wade Cota and Raquel Trinidad will sing with lovelytheband, Ryan Hammond and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon will sing with Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, Evelyn Cormier will sing with Chris Isaak, Alejandro Aranda will sing with Ben Harper, and Eddie Island will also sing with Graham.

Last night’s episode found the other 10 remaining contestants singing for a spot in the live episodes, teaming up with Jason Mraz, Shaggy, Elle King, Brett Young, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. While seven singers — Laci Kaye Booth, Ashley Hess, Walker Burroughs, Madison Vandenburg, Uche, Riley Thompson and Laine Hardy — made it through, Shawn Robinson, Bumbly and Kate Barnette weren’t so fortunate.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at the Grahams in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which remaining singers deserve to go live?