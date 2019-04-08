Ratings: American Idol Eyes All-Time Low; ACM Awards Drop But Dominate

Spring truly sprang this weekend, and it ostensibly took a lot of Nielsen families outside with it to play Frisbee, Jarts and such.

RELATED STORIES Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Cancelled?

Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Cancelled? AMC's New Walking Dead Series: Get Details!

American Idol launched its “All-Star Duets” round on Sunday night with 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down 15 percent week-to-week to match a season low in audience and mark a series low in the demo. Bookending the singing competition, AFV (5.1 mil/0.8) and Shark Tank (3.8 mil0.8) each were down a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Academy of Country Music Awards (9.9 mil/1.6) are down 10 and 24 percent from last year, while easily leading the night in both measures.

NBC | World of Dance (3.2 mil/0.7) and Good Girls (2.4 mil/0.6) were steady.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.6 mil/0.7) and Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) each dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.