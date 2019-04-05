Kathie Lee Gifford Exits Today: Watch Regis Philbin's Farewell Message

On Friday, NBC’s Today poured one out for Kathie Lee Gifford, who departed the network’s flagship morning show after 11 years as co-host of the 10 am hour. Her farewell included multiple celebrity cameos (Barry Manilow! Flo Rida! Dean Cain!), as well as a touching tribute from her former Live! partner Regis Philbin.

“Kathie Lee, you want to know the best part of my life? My 15 years with you, from 1985-2000,” Philbin said. “We stayed friends through the entire game, and it was a lot of fun… I know you’re going to be moving on to a great new career making movies, and… I know you’re going to be a great success. I really mean it! I want you to know [that] I will always remember the great times that we had working together, and how you are as a person: just great.” (Watch video below.)

Gifford was eventually joined by her entire Today family — including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and successor Jenna Bush Hager — for a final toast. With just 30 seconds to spare, Gifford turned to the audience and quoted the Bible. “Jeremiah 29 says, ‘I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord,'” she said. “‘Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a future and a hope.’ That’s not just true for me, you guys, that’s true for everybody watching. Trust Him, let Him love you like he wants to love you, like I am loved by all of you.”

Watch clips from Gifford’s final episode below, then hit the comments with your reactions!