Descendants 3 Trailer Sets the Stage for an 'Epic' Showdown With Hades

Good Morning America made a pit stop in Auradon on Friday to debut a new trailer for Descendants 3, the latest installment in Disney Channel’s ongoing saga of iconic villains and their disobedient, musically inclined offspring.

Related Star vs. the Forces of Evil Ending With Season 4

Star vs. the Forces of Evil Ending With Season 4 Is Disney Channel Making a Kim Possible Sequel?

Premiering this summer, the movie pits the series’ core four — Dove Cameron as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, Sofia Carson as the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie, Cameron Boyce as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos and Booboo Stewart as Jafar’s son Jay — against foes both familiar (China Anne McClain as Ursula’s daughter Uma) and new (Cheyenne Jackson as Hades).

Per Descendants 3‘s official synopsis, “When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon and it’s up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.”

Additional cast members include Mitchell Hope as King Ben, son of Belle and the Beast; Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, daughter of Aurora; Brenna D’Amico as Jane, daughter of the Fairy Godmother; Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother; Thomas Doherty as Harry, son of Captain Hook; Dylan Playfair as Gil, son of Gason, Zachary Gibson as Doug, son of Dopey; Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, son of Cinderella; Jadah Marie as Celia, daughter of Dr. Facilier; Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, daughter of Drizella; Dan Payne as the Beast; and Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Descendants 3, then drop a comment with your hopes for the movie below.