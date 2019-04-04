TVLine Items: Y&R Alum Books Return, Good Trouble Promotions and More

The Young and the Restless is welcoming back a familiar face: Greg Rikaart will reprise his role as Kevin Fisher, Soap Opera Digest reports.

Rikaart — who recently wrapped a run on Days of Our Lives — played Kevin from 2003 to 2017, when his character moved to Oregon to live with the presumed-dead Chloe and their daughter, Bella. The actor most recently revisited the CBS soap in February 2018.

Rikaart’s recurring stint kicks off in late spring. Details about what brings Kevin back are being kept under wraps.

* Good Trouble has promoted Emma Hunton (aka Davia) and Josh Pence (Dennis) to series regulars for Season 2.

* Season 3 of Amazon’s Goliath has added Julia Jones (Westworld) as a series regular and Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story) as a recurring guest star, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Society, a 10-episode Netflix drama about a town whose teenagers find themselves suddenly and mysteriously without any adult supervision, will begin streaming on Wednesday, May 10. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Supernatural) stars. Watch a teaser:

* Paramount Network has released a trailer for Yellowstone Season 2, premiering Wednesday, June 19:

* Amazon has released a trailer for the new crime drama Too Old to Die Young, starring Whiplash‘s Miles Teller. All episodes drop on Friday, June 14:

The trailer for “Too Old To Die Young” has finally arrived. Check it out and watch the series premiere June 14th on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/rTcCMfezZu — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) April 3, 2019

