TVLine Items: Lily Collins Heads to Paris, Creepshow Castings and More

Lily Collins is traveling abroad in Younger creator Darren Star’s upcoming Paramount Network dramedy Emily in Paris.

Shot on location in the French capital, the series follows Emily (Collins), “a driven twenty-something from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity,” per the official synopsis. “Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.”

Collins — whose credits include the TV series The Last Tycoon and the Mortal Instruments movie — will also serve as an executive producer on the show, which is slated to premiere in 2020.

* Adrienne Barbeau (Swamp Thing), Tobin Bell (Saw) and Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) will star in the Stephen King story “Gray Matter,” as part of the Shudder streaming service’s upcoming Creepshow horror anthology (based on King’s 1982 film).

* Netflix’s post-apocalyptic YA thriller The Rain will return for Season 2 on Friday, May 17.

* Bravo has ordered a reboot of Blind Date, the syndicated 1999-2006 dating show that sent two strangers out on a first date and added on-screen commentary. Per our sister site Variety, the new version will be updated “with social media trends and diverse couples of all ethnicities, ages and sexual orientations.”

* RuPaul’s daily syndicated talk show will get a three-week test run on Fox Television Stations beginning June 10, our sister site Deadline reports.

* When Inside the Actors Studio makes its Ovation premiere on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10/9c, the guest hosts will include Jane Lynch (interviewing David Oyelowo) and Alec Baldwin (interviewing Henry Winkler).

* Showtime has acquired rights to Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, the award-winning documentary about the turbulent life of one of the NBA’s most controversial figures, now known as Metta World Peace.

