The Crazy Ex Cast and Crew Pick Their Favorite Songs From All Four Seasons

We all have our favorite Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs. (Heck, we have 24 of them, ourselves.) And so do the people who’ve been writing and singing them for the past four seasons, it turns out.

RELATED STORIES Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The 24 Best Songs, Ranked From Great to Spectacular

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The 24 Best Songs, Ranked From Great to Spectacular Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to Air Concert Special Following Series Finale

As Crazy Ex wraps up its ovation-worthy four-season run this Friday (The CW, 9/8c), TVLine reached out to the show’s cast and producers with a simple question: What’s your favorite song from all four seasons? It’s not really that simple a question, of course, and some of the respondents — like stars Rachel Bloom (Rebecca) and Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel) — couldn’t even narrow it down to just one song. But taken together, their answers run the musical gamut, from peppy disco tunes to self-loathing torch songs. You know, kind of like how Crazy Ex-Girlfriend does.

So to prepare yourself for Crazy Ex‘s swan song, check out the photo gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and see which songs the show’s stars and producers choose as the ones they just can’t get out of their heads. Don’t see your personal favorite listed? Be sure to hit the comments below and share your own Top 5… if you can narrow it down that far, that is.