Michael Urie and Zach Cregger to Star in NBC Sitcom Pilot Friends-in-Law

Ugly Betty alum Michael Urie and Wrecked castaway Zach Cregger will be forced to make the best of a terrible situation in the NBC sitcom pilot Friends-In-Law, TVLine has learned. The potential series finds the duo starring as polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends decide to get married.

The aforementioned newlyweds, meanwhile, will be played by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vella Lovell and, marking his first major onscreen role, improv vet and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Happy Endings scribe Gil Ozeri.

Fearing that his best friend Margaret’s (Lovell) potential marriage to Randy (Ozeri) will leave him left out, Urie’s Brian forms an unlikely partnership with Randy’s best friend, Jake (Cregger), to disrupt their union. Jake, meanwhile, has been best friends with Randy since kindergarten, and he rejects the unwanted additions of Margaret and Brian in his life.

Brian Gallivan, who recently served as a Co-EP on ABC’s Splitting Up Together, penned the script for the multi-cam Friends-in-Law and will serve as an EP alongside Tom Werner (The Conners).

Urie is currently recurring on Paramount Network’s Younger while Cregger recently wrapped the third season of TBS’ Wrecked. Despite Cregger’s first-position casting on Friends-in-Law, a TBS rep maintains that Wrecked remains in contention for renewal.