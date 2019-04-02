JAG Reunion! Catherine Bell to Join David James Elliott on NCIS: LA

Harm’s isn’t the only familiar face JAG fans can expect to see on NCIS: Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Catherine Bell has also RSVP’d to the reunion, reprising the role of Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie.

Bell enters the fold during NCIS: LA’s season finale — airing Sunday, May 19 at 10/9c on CBS — when Hetty reaches out for assistance in preventing an attack on US aircraft carriers, TVLine has learned.

“Catherine’s ‘Mac’ was a strong, smart woman who held her own, and then some, in a male dominated world,” says executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. “Her character paved the way for other strong female leads. Not only is it great to be working together again as friends, but to be able to write for Catherine and have her same character interact with our NCIS: Los Angeles characters now, that’s wonderfully surreal. It feels like everything has come full circle.”

NCIS of course was spun off of JAG, in a two-part “backdoor pilot” that introduced Gibbs, DiNozzo, Abby and Ducky (played by Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and David McCallum); watch a scene below. As recently as March, JAG vet John M. Jackson reprised his role as Rear Admiral “A.J.” Chegwidden on NCIS: Los Angeles (in what has turned out to be a bit of a recurring gig). Jackson also appeared in a 2013 episode of NCIS, while Patrick Labyorteaux has popped up on the mothership three times, as JAG‘s Captain Bud Roberts.

But to date — across 28 total seasons of NCISes (NCISeese?) — neither Catherine Bell nor David James Elliott have slipped back into their uniforms. Until now.

“Last year there was a point where Catherine and David were both available, and I was trying to make that work,” NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill tells TVLine. “I forget what episode it was, but I had a little opening, so I had casting check and she was available, and David was available….”

Though that “reunion” (albeit on one of NCIS‘ own offshoots) did not come together, “That still is a goal of mine, to get as many of the original JAG players back in an episode,” Gemmill says. “I have such fun when John’s here, it’d be great to put them all together again. I think the fans would really dig that.”

Bell herself very recently told TVLine that she is holding out hope for what we will call a cross-back-over, as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie, JAGC, USMC.

“We’ve talked about it forever,” said the actress, who now headlines Hallmark’s Good Witch. “I would love to put on my old uniform and show up on NCIS. That would be really fun.”