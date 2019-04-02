Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Teaser: First Look at Lifetime Sequel

Do you miss Meghan Markle on Suits? Well, we can’t do anything about that, but we can give you the next next best thing: a highly dramatized look into what her new life as the Duchess of Sussex might possibly resemble somewhat.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, a sequel to 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, “continues the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.” According to the official synopsis, the couple’s “core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

The Lifetime sequel’s cast includes Charlie Field (Genius) as Harry, Tiffany Smith (Supernatural) as Meghan, Jordan Whalen (Gone) as Prince William, Laura Mitchell (Helix) as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun (Fargo) as Queen Elizabeth II, newcomer Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny) as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay (The Magicians) as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon (Zoo) as Layla, James Dreyfus (Notting Hill) as Leonard and Bonnie Soper (Filthy Rich) as Diana.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal — premiering Monday, May 27 at 8/7c — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be revisiting the royals?