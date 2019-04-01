TVLine Items: To All the Boys Sequel Adds BFF, Free Twilight Zone and More

Meet Peter Kavinsky’s BFF: The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel has cast Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why, Riverdale) as Trevor Pike, the buddy of Noah Centineo’s character.

Netflix shared the announcement, along with the above photo from Butler and Centineo, via Twitter.

Last week, it was revealed that Jordan Fisher (Rent: Live) will be taking over the role of Lara Jean’s other love interest John Ambrose McClaren.

* CBS All Access has made the series premiere of its Twilight Zone revival available for free. You can watch “The Comedian,” starring Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, here.

* Paul Schneider (Channel Zero, Parks and Recreation) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) will co-star opposite Rebecca Hall in Amazon’s genre series Tales From the Loop, based on the sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Showtime has made a series commitment to Intelligence, a spy thriller series from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). Based on real stories that explore how espionage intersects with politics, finance, media and Silicon Valley, the first season will dramatize the behind-the-scenes lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

* NBC’s upcoming songwriting series Songland will feature the following guest recording artists: the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis. Watch a promo below:

