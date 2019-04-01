NBC Sets InBetween Premiere Date, Returns for The Wall and Game Night

NBC will explore The InBetween starting later this spring, it was announced on Monday.

Premiering Wednesday, May 29 at 10/9c, The InBetween stars Harriet Dyer (No Activity) as Cassie Bedford, a young woman who has visions … whether she likes it or not. Sometimes she sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future. In addition, sometimes she encounters unsettled spirits who need her help. When her father, Detective Tom Hackett (Arrow‘s Paul Blackthorne), and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante (Training Day‘s Justin Cornwell), need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of the city’s most challenging cases.

Anne-Marie Johnson (JAG), Cindy Luna (The Last Ship) and Chad James Buchanan (Star) also star.

NBC also set the following summertime premiere dates:

* Dateline will relocate to Mondays at 10/9c, starting June 10.

* Chris Hardwick’s The Wall returns Thursday, June 20 at 8 pm, starting off with a two-hour installment.

* Jane Lynch’s Hollywood Game Night returns Thursday, July 11 at 9 pm, with Season 6 featuring such guests as The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden and Marc Evan Jackson; World of Dance’s Derek Hough and NE-YO; This Is Us‘ Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas and Susan Kelechi Watson; Superstore’s Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos; American Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.