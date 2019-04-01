Christina Applegate's Dead to Me Gets May Premiere at Netflix — Watch Trailer

Here’s some killer news to start your week: Netflix’s dark comedy Dead to Me, which marks Christina Applegate’s return to television, will drop Friday, May 3, TVLine has learned.

Dead to Me stars Applegate as Jen, a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder. When she meets an optimistic free spirit named Judy (Bloodline‘s Linda Cardellini) at a support group, the two women become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Netflix also unveiled a full-length trailer for the show, which teases a few major twists in Jen and Judy’s newfound friendship. “Wherever Judy goes, chaos tends to follow,” Jen is warned in the video above.

Dead to Me, which hails from series creator Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy), also stars James Marsden, Ed Asner and Brandon Scott. Season 1 will span 10 episodes.

Press PLAY above to view the trailer for Dead to Me‘s first season, then drop a comment and tell us if you plan to watch the show.