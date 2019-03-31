Legacies EP Previews the 'Fantastical Creatures' Still to Come in Season 2

If you enjoyed the whip-cracking monster introduced in Thursday’s Legacies finale, you’re going to lose your head over this news. Series creator Julie Plec tells TVLine that the headless horseman — arguably the show’s most unconventional creature yet — was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the types of monsters visiting the Salvatore School in Season 2.

“We’ve had conversations about demigods and demons and more fantastical creatures,” Plec says. “We’ve also had conversations about creatures with historical implications and literary references. If a book has been written about a headless horseman, who’s to say that the headless horseman didn’t also exist in Malivore’s time?”

Now, I know what you’re thinking: How can we get more creatures if Malivore (along with Hope and Clarke) is gone? It’s too soon to solve that mystery, of course, but Plec promises that Legacies’ popular monster-of-the-week format will continue when the show returns for Season 2.

“It’s certainly our intention, conceptually, to have a similar structure for the next season,” she says. “Without giving away too much about how or why, we definitely like the idea that things we wouldn’t expect to exist in our little Vampire Diaries universe keep knocking on the door of the Salvatore School and causing problems.”

Your hopes for Legacies’ second season, including any monsters you’d like to see? Drop ‘em in a comment below.