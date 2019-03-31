TVLine Items: Fear TWD Season 5 Trailer, Easy Return Date and More

Another Walking Dead transplant makes his debut in the new trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, which was first screened at Sunday’s WonderCon panel.

Fear TWD Season 5, Zachary Quinto's NOS4A2 Get Premiere Dates at AMC The Walking Dead: Best of Season 9, From Rick's 'Demise' to Alpha's Attack

As previously reported, Austin Amelio, who played Negan’s long-suffering henchman Dwight on TWD, is crossing over his reformed Savior to the AMC drama’s spinoff. He joins former TWD co-star Lennie James, whose Morgan made the jump in Season 4.

Also featured in the above video is Rubén Blades’ Daniel, who last appeared in Fear TWD‘s Season 3 finale.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c, leading into the series premiere of the new Zachary Quinto drama NOS4A2.

* Season 3 of Netflix’s Easy anthology series will premiere Friday, May 10 and feature among its cast Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror), Marc Maron (GLOW), Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Aya Cash (You’re the Worst).

* Vanessa and Nick Lachey will return to host the 2019 Miss USA Competition, airing Thursday, May 2 at 8/7c on Fox.

* Epix has released a teaser trailer for its Batman prequel series Pennyworth, starring Ripper Street‘s Jack Bannon as Bruce Wayne’s future butler Alfred and premiering this summer:

