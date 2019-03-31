Arrow Boss: Felicity's Exit Will Be Addressed at End of This Season — Will She Return for Series Finale?

Emily Bett Rickards‘ shocking decision to exit Arrow ahead of the CW drama’s eighth and final season will be reflected in the Season 7 finale, TVLine has learned.

Speaking with TVLine on Sunday at the Writers Guild Foundation’s WGFestival 2019, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz said that Rickards’ and thus Felicity’s exit “is addressed at the end of this season” versus, say, in the final season premiere. (Schwartz tweeted back on March 19 that she was in the process of writing the finale script, while series lead Stephen Amell shared on March 25 that he had read it.) As Schwartz explained to TVLine, “We kinda knew” going in where Rickards’ head was at with regards to her future on the series.

On Saturday afternoon, Rickards shared the news of her exit via Instagram, which in part said, “Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you.” Shortly thereafter, Schwartz and Arrowverse EP Greg Berlanti issued a statement saying, “[A]lthough we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Does that closing part of the joint statement mean that Rickards will likely return for at least the sure-to-be-grand series finale? (Arrow’s eighth and final season is running just 10 episodes.)

“I cannot comment on that,” Schwartz answered.

What is your current thinking on how Rickards’ Felicity will be written out in time for the season finale?