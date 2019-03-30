Young and the Restless Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out!

In a rare instance of recast uncasting, The Young and the Restless is welcoming back Michelle Stafford to the role of Phyllis, as soap vet Gina Tognoni parts ways with the CBS serial.

Daytime Confidential first reported on the reversal, citing multiple sources. Reps for both Y&R and ABC’s General Hospital (where Stafford has been playing Nina) have yet to respond to TVLine’s request for comment.

Stafford exited the role of Phyllis Summers in August 2013, after a 16-year run in which she went 2-for-10 in Daytime Emmy wins. Seven months later, she debuted on GH as Dr. Silas Clay’s presumed dead wife, Nin, who has since married into the Cassadine family (as I understand it). Daytime Confidential hears that with her GH contract up, Stafford and ABC’s lone soap were unable to reach terms.

Tognoni — best known at the time for her run as One Life to Live’s Kelly Cramer — took over as Y&R‘s Phyllis a year after Stafford’s exit. In her time with the CBS sudser, she netted two Daytime Emmy nods, converting once (in 2017).

Do you welcome Stafford’s return? What about Tognoni’s take on Phyllis will you miss? And what ever shall GH do with Nina?