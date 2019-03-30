Ratings: As NCAA March Madness Heats Up, Friday Sitcoms Go Low

CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Sweet Sixteen (16?) action averaged 7.5 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating during Friday primetime, up from Thursday as well as the same night last year (which did 6.5 mil and a 1.8).

Breaking it down, LSU/Michigan did 6.6 mil and 1.5 from 8 pm to 9:30, followed by Duke/Virginia Tech’s 8.5 mil/2.5.

Opposite the “March Madness”….

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (2.7 mil/0.5) and fellow bubble sitcom Speechless (2.1 mil/0.4) each dipped to match series lows, while 20/20 delivered Friday’s best non-sports rating (0.7).

FOX | Leading out of Last Man Standing repeat, The Cool Kids (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped to series lows. Proven Innocent (2 mil/0.4) shed a few eyeballs but held steady in the demo.

NBC | The Blacklist‘s double pump did 4.3 mil/0.6 (marking Friday’s biggest non-sports audience) and then 4 mil/0.5.

THE CW | Dynasty (593K/0.2) and Crazy Ex (415K/0.1) matched last week’s fast nationals.

