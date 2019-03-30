NAACP Image Awards: black-ish, Grey's, Empire Among 2019 Winners

The 50th NAACP Image Awards were handed out on Saturday night and featured a number of repeat victors: ABC’s black-ish took home its fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as did stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson (who also hosted the ceremony) in the lead actor categories. Taraji P. Henson triumphed for the third year in a row, winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Empire.

This year’s winners list also included several first-timers, including Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jesse Williams, who triumphed over embattled Empire star Jussie Smollett in the race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The annual gala celebrates the achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Below is the full list of television winners.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC) — WINNER

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish — WINNER

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Orange Is the New Black

Issa Rae, Insecure

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — WINNER

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, Insecure

John David Washington, Ballers

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Marcus Scribner, black-ish — WINNER

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Essence Atkins, Marlon

Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Power (Starz) — WINNER

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, The Chi

Keith David, Greenleaf

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power — WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, Marvel’s Luke Cage

Naturi Naughton, Power

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Taraji P. Henson, Empire — WINNER

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy — WINNER

Joe Morton, Scandal

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Romany Malco, A Million Little Things

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — WINNER

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Erika Alexander, Black Lightning

Kendrick Lamar, Power

Kerry Washington, How to Get Away With Murder — WINNER

Loretta Devine, Love Is__

Tisha Campbell-Martin, Empire

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Behind the Movement (TV One)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Seven Seconds (Netflix)

The Bobby Brown Story (BET) — WINNER

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451 — WINNER

Russell Hornsby, Seven Seconds

Woody McClain, The Bobby Brown Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field

Gabrielle Dennis, The Bobby Brown Story

Jeanté Godlock, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar

Regina King, Seven Seconds — WINNER

Toni Braxton, Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER

Miles Brown, black-ish